ProximaX (XPX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.62 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. ProximaX has a market cap of $5.62 million and $172,315.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

