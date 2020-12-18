ProVen VCT (PVN.L) (LON:PVN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of ProVen VCT (PVN.L) (LON:PVN) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.01 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62.01 ($0.81). Approximately 89,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 13,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

The firm has a market cap of £106.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ProVen VCT (PVN.L)’s payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

