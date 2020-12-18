ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $39.97. 43,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 120,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

