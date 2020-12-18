Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Trading 11.9% Higher

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.89 and last traded at $131.11. 2,469,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 683,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,616,000 after purchasing an additional 823,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.