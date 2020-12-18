Project Pai Reaches Market Cap of $10.79 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitfinex, HBUS and OOOBTC. Project Pai has a total market cap of $10.79 million and $104,011.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00059211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00365576 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,717,711,646 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,019,108 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex, LBank, HBUS, Huobi and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.