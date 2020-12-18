Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Project Pai has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $42,247.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HBUS, BitForex and OOOBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00377151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.02476008 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,717,866,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,173,605 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, BitForex, Huobi, LBank, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

