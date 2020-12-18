Primas Hits Market Cap of $700,878.77 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Primas has a market cap of $700,878.77 and $3.45 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.59 or 0.00474052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

