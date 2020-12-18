PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Trading Up 6.6%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 249,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 149,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWFL shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $220.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 58.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.