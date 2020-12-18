Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.05

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.05 and traded as high as $29.77. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 1,665,494 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3399998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

