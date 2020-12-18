POPCHAIN Reaches Market Cap of $159,155.85 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 263.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 81.9% higher against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $159,155.85 and approximately $104.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Bit-Z, CoinBene and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

