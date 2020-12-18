Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS POLXF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 13,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

