Polis Price Up 90.9% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $121,359.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003690 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Polis has traded 90.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016931 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

