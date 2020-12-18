Pluton (PLU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $523,602.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Pluton token can now be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00022468 BTC on exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $523,602.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00364999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

