Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) (LON:PLAZ) Trading Down 25%

Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) (LON:PLAZ)’s share price was down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). Approximately 195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.08.

About Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) (LON:PLAZ)

Plaza Centers N.V. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the establishment, operation, and sale of shopping and entertainment centers, as well as other mixed-use projects, such as retail, office, and residential projects in Central and Eastern Europe, and India. The company was formerly known as Plaza Centers (Europe) B.V.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.