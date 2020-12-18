Playkey (PKT) 1-Day Volume Tops $30,085.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 49.9% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $71,833.57 and approximately $30,085.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Playkey

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

