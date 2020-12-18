Playgroundz Trading Down 48.4% Over Last Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $572,189.17 and $2,494.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00134514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00775205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00199403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00078207 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

