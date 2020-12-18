Pirl Price Tops $0.0173 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $10,294.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,586,497 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

