Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.90. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 197,640 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
