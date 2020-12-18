Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.90. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 197,640 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 101,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

