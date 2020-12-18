PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.01

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.01 and traded as high as $112.81. PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $112.81, with a volume of 131,360 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOND. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

