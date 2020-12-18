PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,632.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00007229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $556,974.56 and approximately $15,632.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00131688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00785649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00164618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00124911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00076953 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.