PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Up 12.9%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s share price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 344,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 141,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

PHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 44.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 33.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

