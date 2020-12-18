Phore Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $25,185.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002854 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005653 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,874,382 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

