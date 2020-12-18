Phore (PHR) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Phore has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $28,741.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002976 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005659 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,871,162 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

