Phoneum (PHT) Price Tops $0.0002

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $145,378.84 and $1,834.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00363807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

