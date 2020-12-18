Phoneum One Day Volume Tops $2,349.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 33% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $133,383.97 and $2,349.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00376333 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.93 or 0.02472608 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

