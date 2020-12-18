Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of PSXP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 612,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

