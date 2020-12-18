Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 24.8% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $232,627.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,887.29 or 1.00313401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023414 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00057425 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

