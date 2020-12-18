Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Insider Peter Pritchard Sells 1,369,085 Shares of Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

LON PETS traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 405.60 ($5.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 393.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 320.21. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 441.62 ($5.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

