PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Trading Up 14.4%

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF)’s stock price shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

About PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF)

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, manufactures and markets a range of chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Olefins and Derivatives, and Fertilisers and Methanol. It produces and sells ammonia, syngas, carbon monoxide, urea, methanol, methyl tertiary butyl ether, propylene, n-butane, paraxylene, benzene, and other by-products.

