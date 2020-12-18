Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,527.49

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,527.49 and traded as high as $2,654.00. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) shares last traded at $2,654.00, with a volume of 861,399 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,930 ($38.28) to GBX 2,940 ($38.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,866.67 ($37.45).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,672.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,531.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s previous dividend of $40.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 51.98%.

About Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

