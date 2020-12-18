Peculium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,362.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Peculium has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $5,362.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peculium has traded 94.9% higher against the dollar. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00363940 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Peculium (PCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

