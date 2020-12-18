Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Payfair has a market cap of $35,507.13 and approximately $1,829.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00369114 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair (PFR) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

