Paxos Standard Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Coinall, OKEx and BitMart. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $244.83 million and $104.65 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BW.com, P2PB2B, Crex24, Bit-Z, MXC, CoinExchange, DDEX, CoinEx, BigONE, KuCoin, Coinall, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, TOKOK, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Coinbit, C2CX, ABCC, WazirX, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, Binance, CoinBene, OKEx, Bitrue, Bittrex, HitBTC, OKCoin, Bitfinex, Hotbit, FCoin, Iquant, BitMax, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, BCEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

