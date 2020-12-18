Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $244.58 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $244.58 million and approximately $180.92 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Iquant, HitBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, MXC, BW.com, DigiFinex, SouthXchange, Iquant, BCEX, BitMart, Crex24, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, Kyber Network, Gate.io, P2PB2B, WazirX, TOKOK, FCoin, C2CX, KuCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC, OKEx, Bittrex, Bitfinex, DDEX, BigONE, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Binance, CoinBene, BitMax, Coinall, Coinbit, CoinPlace, Bitrue, ZB.COM and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.