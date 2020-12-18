PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $6,006.22 and $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.11 or 0.00737734 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000299 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

