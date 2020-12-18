PAX Gold Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.56 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,894.88 or 0.08207247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $80.72 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00366827 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 42,601 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

