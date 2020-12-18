Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.40. Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 3,010,467 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP)

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. The company intends to mine for minerals, including ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. It holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.