Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 4,850,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,553,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $683.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $6,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988 in the last three months. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

