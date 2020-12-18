Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Up 3.9%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,127.56 and last traded at $1,127.56. 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,085.01.

Several research firms have commented on PGPHF. Societe Generale began coverage on Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,044.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $968.04.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

