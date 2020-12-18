PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 101.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00055820 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005038 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,225,572 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

