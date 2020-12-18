Parkgene (GENE) Market Capitalization Hits $530,569.55

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $530,569.55 and approximately $367.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00369114 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.