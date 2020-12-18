Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.14. 347,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 642,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $325.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $62,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $124,103.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,267.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

