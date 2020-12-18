ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00005017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $359,529.22 and $47.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00471207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

