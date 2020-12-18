Parachute Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $160,724.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016127 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003187 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,581,785 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.