Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 41.8% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $43,283.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 41.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016434 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003197 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 153.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,624,824 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

