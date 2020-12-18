Pantos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Pantos has a market cap of $1.21 million and $25,960.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00784834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00165400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00386168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00125191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077758 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

