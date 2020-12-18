Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.36

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.36 and traded as high as $24.99. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 1,109 shares trading hands.

PANDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.99 million for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

