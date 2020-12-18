Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Trading Up 14.5%

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) shares were up 14.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 3,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

About Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure business communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

