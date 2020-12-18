Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Shares Up 7.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $365.00. The stock traded as high as $357.49 and last traded at $355.53. 3,584,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 1,325,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.40.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,689,539.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.