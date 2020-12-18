Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Up 5.6%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.16. 1,420,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,377,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

